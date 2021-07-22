Detectives hunt hooded man in his 30s over late-night sex assault on Northampton pathway

Detectives are hunting a man in his 30s over a sexual assault on a Northampton pathway late on Monday night (July 19).

Officers revealed the attacker fled after being spooked, leaving the terrified victim behind and are now appealing for witnesses who saw anyone matching his description.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a deep tan. He was about 5ft 11in, large build and wearing black jogging bottoms with yellow and white stripes and a yellow waist cord, and a black adidas hooded jacket with a yellow logo and adidas stripes.

Monday's assault happened on a pathway between Hertford Court and Middlemead Court in Little Billing

"The attack happened as the woman was walking along a pathway between Hertford Court and Middlemead Court in Little Billing between 10pm and 10.45pm.

"The offender was disturbed and ran off down the pathway which emerges close to where Middlemead Court meets Spanslade Road."