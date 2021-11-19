Two 19-year-olds from Northampton and Kettering are among five arrested after a teenager was stabbed.

Detectives from Milton Keynes CID confirmed the victim was rushed to hospital after the incident in the Two Mile Ash area of MK just after 11.30am on Wednesday (November 17).

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Friday (November 19) that a Northampton man arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply a drug of class A has since been released on conditional bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested two 19-year-olds from Northampton and Kettering in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

They added that a man from Kettering plus two others from Milton Keynes and Slough were also detained on Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in custody.

A 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs was also arrested and released under investigation.

Police say the stab victim remains in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital but is understood to be in a stable condition after emergency surgery.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson of Milton Keynes CID, said: “Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is making a recovery.

“We believe the victim left a property in Kercroft and then an argument broke out, resulting in him being stabbed.

“We have made arrests, and although we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we believe this is an isolated incident and that the victim and offender are known to each other.

“We put a scene-watch in place at the site of the incident and there will be a continued presence of officers in the area while our investigation continues.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries already, including house to house and CCTV investigations, but I would appeal to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this incident to please contact police either online or by calling 101, using reference number 43210519954.