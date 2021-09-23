Detectives appeal to mystery man caught on camera after Northampton bookies trashed

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed a number of gambling machines were damaged during the incident between 2pm and 2.30pm on August 25 in Lorne Road, just off Barrack Road.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man wearing a white top and white cap who may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000494621 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.