Detectives appeal to mystery man caught on camera after Northampton bookies trashed

Police beleive man in white cap may be able to help their enquiries

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:44 am
Detectives investigating a criminal damage case want to find this man

Detectives believe a man caught on camera could carry key information about a case of criminal damage at a Northampton bookmakers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed a number of gambling machines were damaged during the incident between 2pm and 2.30pm on August 25 in Lorne Road, just off Barrack Road.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man wearing a white top and white cap who may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000494621 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.