Detectives appeal to key witness after man and woman attacked outside Northampton university halls

Detectives investigating an attack near Northampton town centre earlier this year have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

Officers revealed a man suffered face injuries and a dislocated shoulder after he and a woman were assaulted during a row outside the University of Northampton halls of residence in St John’s Street at the beginning of May.

Police say a 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident was released pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating an attack outside the University halls in St John's Street in May want to locate this man spotted on CCTV cameras

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson added on Wednesday (July 6): “We are keen to locate this man who we believe may be able to assist with our investigation and are asking him to make contact with detectives.