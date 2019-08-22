Detective: 'Death of Northampton teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes shows dangers of carrying knives'

The death of Louis-Ryan Menezes showed the tragic consequences of carrying a knife, the investigating warned as 18-year-old is convicted on manslaughter.

A statement was issued by Northamptonshire Police after Amari Smith, aged 18, of Penfold Close, Kingsthorpe, was convicted of manslaughter.

Louis-Ryan Menezes

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon said: “This was a tragic case involving the loss of a very young life and the investigation has been a complex one, all the more painstaking because the victim and the main witnesses were just children at the time of the incident."

“I’m pleased justice has been done today and I hope it brings some closure for Louis’ family who have tragically lost a son, brother and grandson far too soon and I again offer them my heartfelt condolences.

“Louis’ untimely death sadly demonstrates what can be the tragic consequences of carrying a knife. This force will continue to work relentlessly to remove these potentially deadly weapons from our streets.

“Louis’ tragic death has had a huge impact on many people. I’d like to thank everybody who has helped with this investigation including the Kingsthorpe community and the wider public for their support.”