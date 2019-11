Police are investigating a burglary in Northampton during which designer handbags were stolen.

The incident happened in Seaton Drive on Saturday, November 9, between 4pm and 9.30pm, when the unknown offender/s smashed a back door and stole four designer handbags.

A white Ford Transit van with a black sliding door was seen in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.