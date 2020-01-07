Deliveroo rider's £1,000 bike stolen by robbers in Northampton Town Centre

Robbers stopped a Deliveroo rider and stole with his £1,500 bike in Northampton town centre.

Police say two men approached the rider on the Treney Way footbridge connecting Henry Bird Way and Auctioneers Way between 6.50pm and 7pm on Saturday, December 21.

They shoved the rider off his bike - a man’s silver Charge Grater with an added Dillenger electric kit - and rode off with it.

The bike retails at around £600 while the electric conversion kit costs in the region of £400.

Northamptonshire Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting incident number 19000691819.

A police spokesman said: "The first offender is described as a white male, about 5ft 9in, of slim build, clean shaven with short, dark brown hair and wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper.

"The second is also a white male, about 5ft 9in, of slim build and also wearing dark clothing."