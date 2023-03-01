Daventry man jailed after headbutting, strangling and punching a woman

A Daventry man has jailed after headbutting, strangling and punching a woman.

Ryan John Smith, aged 29, previously of Daventry, assaulted a woman on June 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith grabbed the woman ripping a chain from around her neck in the process. He then threw her to the ground, stood over her and repeatedly punched her before proceeding to sexually assault her while she screamed for him to stop.

Ryan John Smith. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The attack left the woman with two black eyes, a fractured toe and extensive bruising to her body.

Following the incident, the woman reported what had happened to Northamptonshire Police and Smith was charged with criminal damage and assault, which he pleaded guilty to, and sexual assault, which he took to a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial took place at Northampton Crown Court in December last year with the jury taking just 40 minutes to convict him of the offence.

Lead Investigator Detective Constable Gina Anderson said: “I am really pleased with the sentence handed to Ryan Smith – his attack was an abhorrent demonstration of violence and I hope the survivor takes some comfort in the fact that he will now spend a period behind bars.

“I am incredibly proud of her for the strength she has shown throughout this investigation. Not only did she stand up in court to give evidence at the trial but she wrote a very powerful personal statement which was read out at sentencing.

“Her courage has ensured a dangerous man is now in prison and unable to harm anyone else and though this attack will stay with her for a very long time, I hope she is proud of the bravery she has demonstrated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad