Dashcam footage wanted after men steal cash in Northampton break-in

Police investigating a burglary in Northampton are asking drivers who were in the area at the time to send in their dashcam footage.

Between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, October 6, a property in Wysall Road in Blackthorn was targeted by three men who stole cash, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Officers are appealing to anyone driving in Wysall Road, or the surrounding area, at the time of the burglary who has dashcam footage of their journey to get in touch.

Anyone with footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 19000534225.