Dangers of carrying knives to be highlighted on ambulances in Northampton

The dangers of carrying knives will be highlighted on the sides of ambulances in Northampton as part of the ongoing Save Lives No Knives awareness campaign.

Posters are being installed on the sides of 12 East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicles over the next couple of weeks with the aim of deterring young people from carrying knives.

One of the posters to feature on East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicles in Northampton

Ambulance operations manager Lee Brentnall said: “We have formed a strong partnership with our partner agencies to play our part in reducing knife crime.

"The stickers on vehicles highlight some facts about blood loss and depth of stab wound, and importantly links to fearless.org, a charity that young people can access for help and support."

The damage caused by different stab wound depths and blood loss statistics will feature on the ambulance posters.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “It has been great working with East Midlands Ambulance Service to find more ways to increase the visibility of the ‘Save Lives No Knives’ campaign in and around Northampton.

“The 12 ambulances will be fitted out with the campaign posters by October 18, and we hope they add to our ongoing efforts to create safer and more resilient communities in Northampton."

he ‘Save Lives No Knives’ campaign was launched in August 2018 by the Northampton Community Safety Partnership, which includes organisations such as Northampton Borough Council, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Northamptonshire Police, Free2Talk, the University of Northampton and Northampton Youth Offending Service.

A set of hard-hitting messages have been rolled out via materials and an education programme, to primary schools in Northampton primary schools, as well as during bi-annual school safety awareness conferences at The Deco.

The campaign received further support from the Home Office’s trusted relationship fund which has enabled youth services to be set up across the town for early intervention and prevention work.

Superintendent Dennis Murray said:"Northamptonshire Police fully support further exposure of this excellent campaign to help deter young people from carrying knives.

“Contrary to what too many young people believe, carrying a knife does not protect you - it can ruin your life forever and there is never a good reason to carry one.

“We will continue to work relentlessly to challenge and prevent violence and to keep our young people and communities safe.

“Members of the public also have a vital role to play. Anybody with information about somebody in their community they think may carry a knife should get in touch with us so we can act upon any intelligence we receive.

“Anyone who has any information about suspicious behaviour in their area or information about people carrying knives is urged to contact the police on 101.”