A man is wanted for dangerous driving after he narrowly missed a vehicle while pulling a wheelie on a motorbike.

A CCTV image of a man has been released following the incident on May 25 at about 4.45pm in Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton.

Do you know this man?

The suspect rode a motorbike dangerously along the busy road and narrowly missed another vehicle while pulling a wheelie.

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.