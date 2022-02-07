A 'dangerous' driver from Northampton has been sentenced to 40 weeks in prison after a 60mph police chase led to a crash and Class A Drugs being discovered.

Ignas Seliukas, of Poole Street, Racecourse, was arrested by police at 1.30am on Saturday (February 5) after officers spotted him driving the wrong way down a one way road in Northampton town centre.

When the officers intervened, Seliukas sped off, sparking a chase that exceeded 60mph before police broke off.

Northampton Magistrates Court.

The 26-year-old was already suspended from driving following previous offences, which had also earned him a suspended prison sentence, Northampton Magistrates Court heard on Monday (February 7).

The prosecution said: "The BMW did not seem aware of the officers' presence and pulled out into the one-way system. Without reason, the BMW accelerated suddenly around the corner.

"There were numerous members of the public walking around. There would have been a number of intoxicated people walking around, not paying attention, as it was following a Friday night.

"The officer illuminated the car's emergency lights and requested the offending vehicle to stop. But instead he took off at speed. He then turned onto Bridge Street where there were many pedestrians.

"He crossed to the wrong side of the road and then went into the roundabout, travelling the wrong way, at a speed of over 60mph. The police decided to abort because they deemed the pursuit to be too dangerous."

The offender was not done. In his brief window of freedom, the repeat driving offender managed to crash his BMW into traffic lights and a building housing public toilets on Cattle Market Road, Northampton.

The same police officers then happened upon the scene shortly after the crash and arrested Seliukas, as well as another man, as they attempted to flee. Seliukas was found to have a bag of Class A drugs in his possession.

Seliukas was then taken to Northampton General Hospital where he refused to give a blood sample, earning yet another charge.

The magistrate said: "These are very serious offences. Your offences were committed out in the middle of the town centre where there were pedestrians.

"You had no insurance for the car, you failed to provide a sample for the police, and you were already disqualified from driving and on a suspended imprisonment sentence."

Seliukas was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody for dangerous driving, plus two weeks for the Class A drug possession and 12 weeks for failing to provide a sample.

The offender was also banned from driving and will have to retake tests, including theory after his release in order to drive again.