'Dangerous driver' appears in court over Northampton crash that left eight people in hospital

A man accused of dangerous driving has appeared in court after eight people were injured in a car crash following a police chase in Northampton.

Adam Wood was arrested after the collision at the junction of Park Avenue South and Billing Road at around 3.45pm on Sunday (August 11).

The crash was at the junction of Park Avenue South and Billing Road on Sunday. Photo: Google

The 25-year-old, of Wetherburn Court, Milton Keynes, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving without insurance and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

The 'failing to stop' charge was dropped but he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on September 11.

Wood and three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after the stolen black Renault Megane they were in was involved in a collision with a grey Mercedes following a police pursuit, Northamptonshire Police said.

All four were taken to hospital, as well as two adults and two children in the Mercedes.

Two of the teenagers, both 19, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Milton Keynes, have been released under investigation.

READ MORE: Four arrested after stolen car crashes in Northampton