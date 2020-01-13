Dacia driver hunted after 84-year-old woman seriously injured in Northampton car park collision

Police want to track down a man who drove off after a collision in Northampton which left an 84-year-old woman with a serious hip injury.

The pensioner was walking across Asda's car park in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm when the incident happened on Friday (January 10)

Police say the driver of the car – a burgundy Dacia – initially got out of his vehicle but then left the scene shortly after while passers-by stopped to help the injured woman.

Northamptonshire Police issued a description of the man saying he had long grey hair and added there was also a woman passenger in the Dacia.

Anyone with information or who saw the incident can call the police on 101 with reference number 20000021495.