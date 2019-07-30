Cyclist in hospital after witnesses say driver 'deliberately drove into bicycle' in Northampton

Witnesses are being sought by police after a 'suggestion' has been made by witnesses that a car deliberately drove into a bicycle this morning.

The incident happened on the Welford Road, in Kingsthorpe, at about 7.30am when a car and bicycle were in collision.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries and as a precaution.

"The car involved was a silver Vauxhall Astra.

"We would appeal for witnesses if anyone saw what happened as there is a suggestion from some witnesses that the car deliberately drove into the bicycle."

Anyone who has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.