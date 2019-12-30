Cyclist dies after East Northants crash

A cyclist has died 10 days after being involved in a crash on a country road in East Northants.

The 72-year-old man from Peterborough, who has not been named, was with a group of cyclists riding from Bulwick towards Southwick.

At about 11.35am on Wednesday, December 18, he fell off his bike and into the side of a silver Honda Jazz

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but he died on Saturday, December 28.

A police spokesman said: "Investigations in the collision continue, with witnesses and anyone with information urged to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting reference number 171 of 18/12/19."