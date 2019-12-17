Cyclist assaults car driver at his home hours after crash in Northampton

A cyclist involved in a crash with a car in Northampton went to the driver's home six hours later and assaulted him.

A Blue Nissan and a cyclist collided on Crestwood Road, near the junction with Billing Brook Road, in Thorplands at around 4.15pm on Thursday, November 28.

The man was attacked at his home in Midfield Court, Thorplands, Northampton. Photo: Google

At around 10pm, the cyclist involved attended the address of the driver in Midfield Court, Thorplands, and became verbally aggressive before attacking him.

The offender is described as a stocky man in his late 20s, 5ft 10in, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and black boots.

Anyone who saw either of the incidents, or has information about them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.