A man fined £1,000 for possession of extreme pornography, a teenage drug dealer, a burglar who broke into Chinese restaurant, stalker banned from country and a thief who stole 14 Canada Goose luxury jackets were also among these cases heard at Northampton Crown Court during March 2025…

■ WAYNE TOWNSEND, aged 40, of no fixed abode, burglary other than dwelling — entered Oriental Garden Chinese Restaurant as a trespasser and stole cash and alcohol, stole an electric scooter to the value of £459 from a person, burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at GXO; eight months in prison.

■ MODESTAS GRAIGAITIS, aged 38, of Vyse Road, Boughton, produced a controlled Class B drug — 291 cannabis plants; 22 months in prison.

■ JACOB GREENWAY, aged 21, of Flinters Close, Northampton, dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order, fine £50. forfeiture order for £180 cash under Misuse of Drugs Act, surcharge £114, costs £150, disqualified for 18 months.

Northampton Crown Court.

■ INDRIT TUSHA, aged 31, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, raped a woman, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class A drug of — cocaine; nine years in prison, be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

■ GAWAIN BENSON, aged 20, of The Headlands, Northampton, acquired / used / possession of criminal property, being concerned in supply of a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon; six years custody in a young offender institution.

■ REECE DUTTON, aged 24, of HMP Peterborough, being concerned in supply of a Class A drugs — heroin and cocaine, acquired / used / possession of criminal property; 36 months in prison.

■ LIAM MORIARTY, aged 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, stole 14 Canada Goose jackets from Flannels store; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £400, forfeiture order for £285 cash, surcharge £154.

■ JAHZIA ANDERSON, aged 22, of Northfield Way, Northampton, affray — on December 27, 2024, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place — Horseshoe Street; 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, order to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.

■ RENE MARTIN, aged 25, of Treetops, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 48 weeks in prison, exclusion not to enter Tower Field Square for four years, surcharge £148.

■ DANIEL PHEAR, aged 40, of Higgins Square, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in private place, criminal damage to a phone, made threats to kill; 18 months in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £187.

■ NICHOLAS McKENZIE, aged 23, of Valley Road, Northampton, threatened a person with a knife in a public place; 20 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ LAURA MORRISON, aged 32, of Hunters Close, Northampton, possession of a knife in Military Road, Northampton, two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal, three counts of fraud by false representation — used a stolen credit card intending to make a gain, on June 7, 2024, stole meat to a value of £40 from Co-op, on June 16 stole chocolate bars to a value of £41.20 from One Stop, on or about July 11 July stole six jars of honey to the value of £18.90 from Asda, on July 16 stole four bottles of prosecco to a value of £30 from Co-op, on July 17 stole four bottles of wine to a value of £31 from Co-op, on July 18 stole four bottles of wine to a value of £34 from Co-op, on September 5 stole items to the value of £82 from Co-op, on September 8 stole items to the value of £76.20 from One Stop, on September 6 stole items to the value of £25 from One Stop, on September 10 stole items to the value of £25 from Co-op, on September 12 stole box of chocolates to the value of £62.40 from One Stop; 24 months in prison.

■ SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, common assault against a women, assaulted a man by beating, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, stole alcohol and crisps of a value unknown from Applegreen Service Station, breached a criminal behaviour order by being found in possession of an open receptacle, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in a public place; 14 months in prison.

■ RIO DAYKIN-TAYLOR, aged 19, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — zombie-style hunting knife — at Wellingborough Road Northampton, possession of a Class B drug of — cannabis, possession of a Class A drug — heroin, breached a criminal behaviour order by being associated with a person when prohibited from doing so; 22 months in prison.

■ RYAN DULSON, aged 34, of no fixed abode, common assault against a woman; fined £300, surcharge £154.

■ LASHA VETLOV, aged 46, of Cranbrook Road, Ilford, five counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order, stalking involving serious alarm / distress, 27 months in prison, court order not to enter Northamptonshire save to travel on M1 or via train through the county, surcharge £228.

■ PAUL WILCOX, aged 37, of no fixed abode, sent communication threatening death or serious harm, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; 16 months in prison.

■ PAUL WILCOX, aged 37, of HMP Peterborough, harassment — put a woman in fear of violence, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; 28 months in prison.

■ MATTHEW BARKER, aged 52, of Sandringham Close, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — heroin, possession of a Class A drug — crack cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon — a lock knife — in Drapery, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; seven months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ LUKE HEARNE, aged 27, of Hyde Road, Roade, possession of a knife in Dovecote Road, Road, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, assaulted a man occasioning them actual bodily harm; community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, surcharge of £114.

■ KYLE LAUNDON, aged 34, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, possession of extreme pornographic image / images; fined £1,000, surcharge £100.

■ OLIVER FREEMAN, aged 22, of Banbury Lane, Fosters Booth, caused serious injury by dangerous driving on Park Avenue South, Northampton; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified for two years, surcharge £187, costs £150.

■ JASON MUSTOE, aged 53, of The Medway, Daventry, sexual assault on a male; five years, four months in prison, sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £228.

■ KEVIN THOMPSON, aged 66, of Ashley Way, Northampton, attempted sexual assault on a female; four years in prison, surcharge £228.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.