Crown Court date set for four charged by police investigatng Northampton Borough Council £10.25million football club loan

All four will appear at Northampton Crown Court in October

Four people have been remanded on unconditional bail over charges resulting from a police investigation into the missing £10.25million Borough Council loan to Northampton Town Football Club.

The three men and one woman — aged between 47 and 70 and from Buckinghamshire and Middlesex — all appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (August 20) regarding offences relating to donations to Northampton South Conservative Association in 2014.

Leonard Western, aged 71, of Holmside Rise, South Oxley, Watford, pleaded not guilty while the solicitor for Gary Platt, aged 65, of West Drive, Harrow, indicated his client would also plead not guilty.

No plea was entered on behalf of 60-year-old Nutan Bhimjiyani and Sharad Bhimjiyani, aged 65, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow, did not enter a plea.

All four were remanded to appear at Northampton Crown Court on October 6.