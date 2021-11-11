Crime commissioner Stephen Mold says he is 'thrilled' by a £300,000 government grant, which will help make Northamptonshire streets safer for women and girls at night.

Money from the Home Office will go towards series of projects in the night-time economy and target perpetrators of harassment or violence directed at women.

This is Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner's third successful bid for safer streets funding in the last 18 months, adding £2.75 million to fund crime prevention measures.

Northamptonshire Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold is prioritising safety for women on the county's streets

Mr Mold said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we’ve been successful in securing £300,000 to help tackle violence against women and girls.

"This funding means we’ll be able to carry on working with our partners towards making Northamptonshire a safer place to live.

"I am looking forward to sharing more on this and how the funding will have a real impact in our communities, in the coming weeks.”

Plans are set to include training and awareness for staff in licensed premises so that they can spot unacceptable behaviour and customers who are more vulnerable, and other measures to provide support to people who find themselves in difficulty during a night out.

Cash from them Home Office Safety of Women at Night Fund will also allow work to be carried out with the University of Northampton to enhance safety of students and involve them in the development of activities that make women using the night-time economy safer.

West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire councils will also be involved in activity to create well-lit, safe routes to and from their night-time economies.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has already carried out Safer Streets projects in Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough gating alleyways, increasing CCTV and improving lighting and physical security of homes and parking areas.

Another Safer Streets project is currently also underway on Wellingborough's Hemmingwell estate.

Mr Mold, who was re-elected for a second term earlier this year with a huge majority, added: “Prevention is a key priority in my Police, Fire and Crime Plan.