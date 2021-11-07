Court sentences involving offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Upton, Wootton and Weedon

■ The following cases were heard by Northampton magistrates on October 27

Kimberley Jane Martin, of Hunters Close, Northampton, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer; community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay compensation of £100.

■ These cases were heard on October 28

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

Marjo Caushaj, aged 32, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Joe Webber, aged 36, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, seven days in prison; costs £60.

James Robert Mossman, aged 43, of Campbell Street, Northampton, Universal Credit fraud; community order with curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 29

Barry Martin Day, aged 40, North Holme Court, Northampton, stole clothes, fragrances, cosmetics, jewellery and watches, to the value of £343.85 belonging to Debenhams, going equipped for theft; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Andrew Richard Griffin, aged 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80, costs £30.

Andrew Richard Griffin, aged 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £30.

Connor Phillip James Panter, aged 20, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; community order with 100 hours unpaid work requirement, compensation of £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Connor Phillip James Panter, aged 20, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, possession of cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, fined £120, six penalty points.

Deiniol Aaron Rednal, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified for 14 months.

Craig Stephen Pebody, aged 42, of Deal Court, Northampton, two charges of assault, used threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jason Michael Usher, aged 52, of Bellropes Square, Ecton Brook, harassment; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £95, costs £200.

Leo Hayward-McQueen, aged 23, of St Peters Way, Weedon, possession of two small bags of cannabis, in charge of a motor vehicle when proportion of controlled drug exceeded the specified limit; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Elaine Huison-Milford, aged 65, of Coverack Close, Northampton, stole £2870.95 from The Doddridge Centre Ltd; compensation of £2870.95.

Jason Michael Ritchie, aged 35, of Causeway, Harpole, drink-driving; fined £923, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Richard George Prescott, aged 48, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, used racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £80, compensation of £50, surcharge £34.

Matthew Mullen, aged 33, of West Oval, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £884, surcharge £88, costs £85, ten penalty points.

Jack Underwood, aged 23, of Manor Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, criminal damage; fined £464, compensation £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Stuart Alistair Cole, aged 49, of Coombe Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, four penalty points.

Jamie Lee Stubbs, aged 29, of Battalion Drive, Wootton, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85.

David Terence Kidd, aged 81, of Newstead Close, Northampton, speeding, expired licence; fined £50, surcharge £34, three penalty points.

Gheorghe Postica, aged 29, of Scribers Drive, Upton, no licence; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

Niall Gleeson-Howarth, aged 28, of Harrison Road, Lower Harlestone, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.