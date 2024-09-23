Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These cases heard by local magistrates include drink driving, breaching sex offenders’ order, riding electric bike with no insurance, shoplifting chocolate bars from Co-op…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 5

LAURA TUTTON, aged 35, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, stole chocolate bars to the value of £55 from Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIN SHIELDS, aged 23, of Warren Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £281, surcharge to fund victim services £112, prosecution costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JASON EDMUNDS, aged 29, of Horton Drive, Middleton Cheney, drink driving; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

STEVEN DEEGAN, aged 40, of Stratford Drive, Overstone, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ANITA SOPI, aged 24, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £154, surcharge £62, costs £65, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIIL CARABADJAC, aged 42, of St Davids Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, 10 points.

NICHOLAS ROONEY, aged 34, of Campus Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

JAMIE CLACK, aged 21, of Catton Crescent, Northampton, breached a risk of sexual harm order, failed to comply with notification requirements of sex offenders' register; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 51, of Portland Place, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, stole meat products to the value of £36 from Iceland; community order, compensation of £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour by being found drunk in public; fined £80, costs £85.

FURQAN AHMAD, aged 27, of Leslie Road, Northampton, drove an unregistered electric motorcycle and failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

AKINTUNDE AKINLAYE, aged 47, of Bowthorpe Close, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

IULIAN-GABRIEL ATANASE, aged 32, of Seymour Street, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GHEORGHE BEJENARI, aged 58, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

DAWID CYBULIN, aged 23, of Crispin Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £237, surcharge £94, costs £90, six points.

DOMJAN DAUTAJ, aged 25, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

HARRY EDWARDS, aged 29, of Alpine Drive, Overstone, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROSS DAVID FANNING, aged 27, of Yeoman Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £143, surcharge £57, costs £90, three points.

ANASTASIA FATCULIN, aged 25, of Far End, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £90, six points.

ANTHONY RICHARD GURREA, aged 38, of Berry Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £90, six points.

MIKHAL HAKMAT, aged 20, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, used a Dakar adapted pedal cycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANTONY JAMES HENDERSON, aged 31, of Towcester Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NAQEEB HUSSAIN, aged 28, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove without due care and attention, rode a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear; fined £458, surcharge £183, costs £90, six points.

COSMIN IORGA, aged 29, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

NICOLAE MARGEAN, aged 39, of Dore Close, Northampton, rode in a rear seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YASEEN MUHAMMED, aged 27, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

GEORGE PATRICK OBEIRNE, aged 19, of Harborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £66, fined £200, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

PAUL ITEM OKO, aged 52, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

COSTIN ALBERTO RADU, aged 36, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 38, of Spencer Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DEQUAN STEPHENSON, aged 19, of St Albans Road, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90.

IONAS TUDOR, aged 23, of Harrington Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

RICKY LEE DALY, aged 35, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOHAMED FOFANAH, aged 41, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDUARD GAINA, aged 29, of Far End, Northampton, no insurance; fined £807, surcharge £322, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DIANE ELIZABETH JONES, aged 69, of Chapel Lane, Farthinghoe, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROBERT MIHAI, aged 31, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MUHAD ISMAIL NIHAL, aged 22, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a light signal at a Pelican crossing; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAL NIKOLLI, aged 28, of Lindsay Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARIUS RUJANSCHI, aged 24, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 6

DAVID McMAHON, aged 50, of Overstone Road, Moulton, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle; community order, compensation of £130, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAKE GIBSON, aged 28, of Mereway, Northampton, possession of heroin and cocaine; 26 weeks in prison.

CURTIS PEACHMENT, aged 31, of Bowen Square, Daventry, criminal damage, possession of cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £278, compensation of £1,680, costs £200

STUART BARRINGTON-HALL, aged 65, of Lower End, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £103, surcharge £41, costs £620, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 7

DARREN SHEILS, aged 45, of Grafton Street, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN GULDZINSKI, aged 53, of Grafton Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.