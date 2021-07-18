COURT ROUND-UP: Magistrates jail Northampton thug and fine yob who broke pub window

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire Magistrates on July 8

Cornell Jerome Mason, aged 43, of Penfold Close, Northampton, assault by beating; two charges of criminal damage to vehicles, stole food belonging to Iceland, stole seven bottles of Jack Daniel’s belonging to Tesco stores, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £500,

Daniel Cosmin Mare, aged 31, of Gold Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £500, pay a surcharge £34, pay costs £85, disqualified nine months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

Andrew Thomson, aged 56, of Newington Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £120, pay compensation of £50, surcharge £34.

Navaneethan Nadarajah, aged 33, of Macmillan Way, Northampton, damaged a window belonging to the Crown and Anchor pub, possession of cannabis; fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

William Niven, aged 25, of Church Street, Long Buckby, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ These cases were heard on July 9

Noordin Duniya, aged 25, of Lasham Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Georgia Susannah Rowe, aged 28, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, assaulted a nurse by beating her; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jacob Jay Streeton, aged 19, of Bourne Crescent, Kings Heath, sent messages intended to cause distress, breach of non-molestation order; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, six months probation, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 10

Bamidele Gideon Moshood, aged 23, of University Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.00, costs £85.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.