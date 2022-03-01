Court hears how Towcester man downloaded more than 50 images and videos of child pornography

A Towcester man has been given a two-year community order after downloading more than 50 images and videos of child pornography over two years.

James Cameron Bell, aged 39, of Towcester, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 1 after pleading guilty to three counts of downloading indecent photographs and videos of children.

The court heard how Bell had downloaded a total of 53 forms of child pornography between January 2016 and March 2018 - including 44 videos and nine images. The pornography ranged from Category A to C in severity with one of the Category A videos including a baby being sexually abused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell was given a two-year community order for downloading indecent videos and images of children over the course of two years.

Police were called to Bell's address in 2018 after receiving intelligence that videos and images were being downloaded there. Bell was subsequently arrested and six devices were confiscated from him, including iPhones and computer hard drives.

Prosecution barrister, Quiana Fitzpatrick, told the court that it was "clear" to the forensics team that Bell had not only been downloading child pornography but there were also "clear attempts" to conceal the nature of his offences and his identity.

Ms Fitzpatrick told the court that Bell's Google searches included asking about court sentences relating to child pornography, if child pornography websites can be tracked and how to hide a computer's IP address.

The court heard from the prosecution that Bell had been interviewed twice by police and, on both occasions, he declined to comment.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: "Clearly, he has a sexual interest in children. Whilst this is a no contact offence, the offending was taking place over two years."

Pamela Brain, defending, said that aspects of mitigation to consider was that Bell pleaded guilty to all charges and that he has taken steps to address his offending behaviour since his arrest.

Ms Brain said: "He sought help in relation to clearly address these issues and he had intensive therapy for the first time in 2018 going on a weekly basis that went to fortnightly then every four weeks. Four years on, it is much more intermittent.

"We would submit that he has taken steps to address his offending behaviour."

The defence counsel added that there has been "full co-operation" from Bell with regards to investigations into his behaviour.

His Honour Judge Mayo, sentencing, said: "I understand the impact of your offending on your victims. I hope you do too because every child being filmed was a child being abused."

Judge Mayo sentenced Bell to two year community order and, during those two years, Bell will be required to carry out up to 80 hours of unpaid work and undertake 20 rehabilitation requirement days so that counselling and guidance can be provided to him.

Judge Mayo warned Bell that if he failed to comply with this order, he will be brought before the court again and he will likely be given a custodial sentence.

"I strongly believe that is not going to happen," Judge Mayo added.

Bell was ordered to pay £340 towards prosecution costs in the next two months.