Court gives police another 36 hours to continue questioning Northampton man, 69, arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a 63-year-old woman in Earls Barton have today (Wednesday) been granted a further extension to question a man in custody in connection with the incident.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court have granted officers a further 36-hours to continue interviewing a 69-year-old man from Northampton, who was arrested on Sunday (December 16) on suspicion of murder.

Marion Price pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni.

Marion Price, of Earls Barton, was found in her car in a private residential car park in Elderton Way shortly after 8pm on Sunday, December 15.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday, December 16, found she died as a result of a shotgun wound.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 504 of 15/12/19. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

