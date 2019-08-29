Court date for Northampton man caught driving past Silverstone after allegedly being wanted for months

A court date has been set for a Northampton man accused of being on the run for months who was stopped while driving past by police at Silverstone Circuit for the British MotoGP.

David Starmer was caught by number-plate recognition cameras on the A43 southbound approximately a mile from the junction for Silverstone on Saturday (August 24).

Police monitoring traffic with automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 31-year-old man was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (August 26) for breaching a court order.

But that has been adjourned to Tuesday next week while he was granted unconditional bail.