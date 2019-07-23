Couple rob victim on Northampton street after flashing knife tucked into waistband

A man and a woman are wanted for robbery after assaulting a man in Northampton before trying to escape in a pre-booked taxi.

The attack happened on July 20 (Sunday) between 12.30am and 1am on Kettering Road, when a man and a woman approached another man in the area.

A man was robbed in Kettering Road by a man and a woman who then headed down Hood Street.

The male offender showed the man the handle of a knife inside his trousers and demanded he hand over cash. He then punched the man in the face.

The man and woman then tried to get into a pre-booked taxi but the taxi driver, having possibly witnessed what happened, drove off without his fare.

The couple then walked up Kettering Road and down Hood Street.

The first offender is described as a black man, about 5ft 3in, of medium build with a shaved head. The second offender is described as a white woman with long black hair, wearing a black mini dress and heels.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Officers are particularly keen to locate the taxi driver as his witness account could greatly assist the investigation.