County lines drug dealer who travelled from Northampton to Rugby every day to sell crack jailed

A county lines dealer who travelled between Northampton and Rugby nearly every day to sell Class A drugs has been jailed.

Devon Bailey, 21, of Gray Street, Northampton, was jailed for three years and 10 months today (Ocotber 29) after previously pleading guilty to dealing drugs, possession of a knife in a public place and acquiring criminal property.

Bailey was arrested on September 30 in Market Place, Rugby, after police became suspicious of him. Following the arrest, officers seized class A drugs, a knife and a mobile phone.

A further search of his flat in Northampton led to the seizure of heroin and crack cocaine.

Enquiries by the Rugby Offender Management Unit found evidence he was travelling from Northampton on almost a daily basis to sell drugs on Rugby's streets.

Bailey refused to comment when interviewed by police.

Detective Constable Rob Garrison from the Rugby Offender Management Unit said: “We proved that Bailey was travelling from Northampton to deal drugs on the streets of Rugby.

“Unfortunately for Bailey, officers on patrol from the Rugby Offender Management Unit recognised him and knew what he was up to.

“I hope this sentencing sends a strong message to other county lines drug dealers who think they can come to Warwickshire to deal drugs on our streets that we are waiting for you.”

Anyone with information or concerns about county lines drug dealing can call police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.