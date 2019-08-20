Countdown to verdict in Northampton teenager's murder trial begins after jury is sent out

The jury in a murder trial surrounding a Northampton teenager have been sent out to find a verdict.

A two-week trial is coming to an end over the death of Louis Ryan Menezes, who was fatally stabbed in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year. He was 17.

Amari Smith, 18, from Penfold Close, is charged with his murder and is accused of inflicting a one-inch stab wound that pierced Louis' heart in a "sudden attack Louis did nothing to deserve".

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charge and claims he stabbed Louis out of self-defence.

Today (August 20) at Northampton Crown Court, the jury was sent out by Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking to decide on a guilty or not-guilty verdict.

The jury has heard how, in the minute's before the fatal stabbing, Louis left the safety of a friend's flat in Drayton Walk to find and confront Smith over "some comments made" on social media.

Evidence has shown Louis and another friend both took kitchen knives with them when they left to find Smith, and had them tucked into their waistbands.

Outside, the two teenagers confronted each other and repeatedly said "what is it then" back and forth at each other.

The friend of Louis' who saw the attack denied Smith's claim that Louis said "I'll shiv you up" as they approached each other.

It was then that Smith reportedly pulled out a "large hunting-style knife" and stabbed Louis once in the chest.

Smith claims he only drew the knife to "fend off" Louis and called the teenager's death "an accident".

Smith then ran from the scene while Louis' friend helped the fatally wounded teenager to a nearby stairwell. Sadly, he died shortly after.

Smith was arrested four days later in London, where at first he gave a false name and address to police. The knife used in the alleged murder has never been found.

The jury has also been given the option to find Smith guilty of manslaughter.