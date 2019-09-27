Council urges residents to report flytipping in Northampton after mattresses burnt in suspected arson attack

A suspected kerbside arson attack in Northampton last night has prompted the council to ask residents to report all flytipping they see.

A house was badly scorched in Semilong in the early hours of this morning (September 27) after two mattresses were set on fire.

Fire crews were called to Gordon Street to battle the blaze, which threatened to spread to a nearby house.

It is understood that the mattresses were dumped at the junction of St Andrews Road earlier this week - and was reported to the borough council's environmental services team on Wednesday night.

When flytipping is reported to the council, contractors Veolia aim to clear it away within 48 hours - meaning the mattresses were set alight within this window.

It highlights the dangers of fly-tipped material as potential fuel for arson.

Now, the borough council is urging residents to report all flytipping through a Northampton app.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet member for environment said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable and we take all reports very seriously.

"We aim to clear fly-tips reported directly to us via our 'Report It' app or our customer services team within 48 hours, unless they require specialist removal."

The council's Report It app is available for download from its website. Fly-tipping can also be reported on 0300 330 7000.

Photo credit Darren Smith.