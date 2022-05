A Corby woman is wanted by police who are investigating a number of vehicle crimes in Kettering.

Officers have launched an appeal to track down 30-year-old Jardine Dewar, who has links to both towns.

She is wanted in connection with a number of offences which occurred in Wood Street on Tuesday, April 19, this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jardine Dewar