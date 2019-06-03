Corby taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

A Corby taxi driver was held up at gunpoint by two men in a terrifying robbery.

The incident took place at about 1.20am on Saturday, June 1, when a taxi was called to pick up a woman in Kensington Walk.

When the driver arrived a man got into the back of the car, produced a gun and demanded money.

A second man then opened the driver’s door and removed the vehicle keys before the pair then also demanded the driver’s wallet.

This was then discarded nearby as the two men ran into the estate.

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are both described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, and wearing dark sportswear type clothing.

“One had his face partially covered.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.