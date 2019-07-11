Corby Sports Direct theft prompts police appeal

Police officers have released a CCTV image of man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Phoenix Park Way, Corby.

The incident happened on Monday, June 10, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, when a man shopping in Sports Direct had his wallet stolen by another man.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognises the man in the image, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The incident number is 19000300047.