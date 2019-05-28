Corby shop raided by knifeman twice in two nights

Staff at a Corby shop were held up at knifepoint in terrifying raids in successive evenings.

McColl’s in Greenhill Rise was targeted on Sunday (May 26) and last night (May 27) with investigators linking the two incidents.

The first armed robbery took place between 10pm and 10.45pm on Sunday when a man entered the store with an 8in knife.

He threatened staff before stealing cash from the till.

A police spokesman said: “The offender is described as about 6ft, with brown eyes, wearing a balaclava, dark hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and gloves.”

The following evening (Monday) a knifeman struck again.

At about 9.35pm a man with a face covering entered the shop with a 2ft long machete, which had a red handle.

He threatened staff before making off with money and cigarettes.

A police spokesman said: “He had a navy blue balaclava, black jacket with a hood, black gloves, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black stripes and grey trainers.”

Nobody at the McColl’s store was available to comment.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.