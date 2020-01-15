Corby man missing since November may be in London

Police believe a Corby man who has not been seen since November may be in London or Essex.

Kurszan Kalman, 35, has been missing more more than a month and was last seen in the Corby area on November 26.

Officers believe he may be in the Kings Cross or Camden area of London or possibly in Ilford in Essex.

A police spokesman said: "Kurszan is asked to make contact with his family or police to confirm he is safe and well.

"Anyone who has seen Kurszan or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/41/20."