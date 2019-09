Police are appealing for information about a woman missing from Kettering since Friday, September 27.

Roxanne Tancock, 37, was last seen in Kettering last Friday and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim and with long, curly brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Roxanne should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN1/3057/19.