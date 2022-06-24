Child sex attacker jailed for nine years for offences in Northampton town centre

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual offences in Northampton.

Cuneyt Yildirim, previously of Northampton, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, nine counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming, at an earlier court hearing in May.

The offences form part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Antigua – an investigation launched at the end of June 2020 which focuses on reported sexual abuse over a period of 10 years, all originating from the statue in Abington Street where young people would gather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuneyt Yildirim

Yildirim’s offences relate to sexual abuse against three girls, Northamptonshire Police said. At Northampton Crown Court on May 12, 2022, Yildirim pleaded guilty to 14 sexual offences. Today (June 24) he was sentenced at the same court to nine years in prison with 17 years on licence.

Lead Investigator DS Colin Bowers said: “I welcome the sentence handed out to Cuneyt Yildirim today and I hope it provides some closure to the three young women in this case.

“Though no court process or sentence can take away the pain inflicted on them by Yildirim, I hope the conclusion of this two-year investigation, and the fact that he will now go to prison because of their bravery in coming forward, provides them with some form of justice.

“Northamptonshire Police never underestimates the courage it takes for survivors of sexual assault to come forward and talk to the police and I hope this case shows the seriousness with which we take these reports.”

Detective Inspector Liz Basham, said: “This is really good result that has been brought about by the courage of these three young women and the hard work of the investigation team.