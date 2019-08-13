CCTV: Robbery at building yard in Daventry

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a robbery at a building yard in Hackwood Road, The Marches, Daventry.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 9, between 4.10pm and 4.25pm, when a man entered the yard, selected some goods, and tried to make off without paying.

When he was challenged by a member of staff, he threatened them with a wooden plank before leaving with the stolen goods.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.