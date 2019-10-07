CCTV released in bid to identify two boys linked to Northampton teenager shooting

Detectives investigating the shooting of a teenager in Northampton have released CCTV of two boys they would like to identify.

The 16-year-old victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot in Booth Meadow Court, Thorplands, at around 7.30pm on Monday, September 30.

One of the boys seen on CCTV shortly after the shooting in Thorplands. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A 15-year-old boy arrested last week on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains on bail.

Officers have released the footage showing two boys running down an alleyway linking Holmecross Road and Arbour View Court shortly after the shooting.

The boys are both described as white and of slim build, wearing black clothing, with one wearing red or burgundy trainers.

Both had their faces covered, and one may have worn a skeleton mask.

The other boy seen on CCTV shortly after the shooting in Thorplands. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV, or has information about the shooting, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, citing Operation Sapphire.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.