CCTV released after house in Northampton burgled

Police investigating a burglary in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to.

Between 1am and 2am on Thursday, May 30, three men smashed the rear patio doors of a property in Hazeldene Road and ransacked the property, stealing items including jewellery and electronic devices.

The trio then left via the front door, using a set of spare keys taken from the home.

The men pictured, anyone who recognises them or has information about the break-in, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.