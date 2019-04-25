CCTV pictures show men wanted over attempted burglary in Harpole

Officers have released CCTV images of a number of men who may be able to assist them with their enquiries after an attempted burglary in Harpole.

The crime happened at the Harpole Village Store and Post Office, High Street, when staff were distracted by a number men while others tried to gain access to an adjacent house.

Image released by Northamptonshire Police.

The alleged incident happened at around 11.30am on Friday, April 12.

The men pictured may be able to assist in the investigation and are asked to contact police.

Anyone who recognises them should also call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.