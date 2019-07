A man's mobile phone was stolen at a Wellingborough coffee shop.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after the incident at Starbucks in London Road between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on June 5. The image was released today (July 11).

Do you know this man?

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognises the man in the image, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."