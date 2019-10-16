CCTV images released in bid to identify motorcycle thieves after break-in at Northampton store

CCTV images of several men police would like to identify have been released after two expensive motorcycles were stolen from a store in Northampton.

Five men used a circular saw to break into a motorcycle store in St James Mill Road sometime between 10.40pm and 11pm on Friday (October 11).

The thieves used a circular saw to break into the motorcycle store. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Once inside, they took two motorcycles worth £28,000 – a black and silver Yamaha R1M, registration KY66 PUF, and an unregistered grey Yamaha TMAX.

Both bikes were loaded into the back of a white LDV Maxus panel van, registration RX56 LSU, and driven away.

Anyone who recognises any of the men, has information about the van used or who witnessed the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Do you recognise any of these men? Photo: Northamptonshire Police