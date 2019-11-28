CCTV images released in bid to find men after cash scam at Northampton ATM

CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to about an ATM cash scam in Northampton.

A device attached to the cash machine in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, prevented notes from being dispensed between 10pm and 11pm on October 29, leaving customers without their money.

Police want to speak to this man about a scam at an ATM in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The men or anyone who recognises them are urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anyone who sees a suspicious device attached to a cash machine should not use it, and report it immediately to police on 101.