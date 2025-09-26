CCTV images released after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton
The incident happened in Bradshaw Street, between 11.40pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday September 23.
Police say a woman was sexually assaulted, and officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist them.
They are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch by contacting Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000541355.
Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.