CCTV images released after slot machine damage and staff threatened at Northampton bookies

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

Two CCTV images have been released after a slot machine was damaged and staff were threatened at a Northampton bookies.

The incident happened between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Thursday August 14, at the Coral bookmakers shop in the Drapery.

Police say a man caused criminal damage to one of the slot machines and threatened staff.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000478741.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.