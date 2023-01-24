News you can trust since 1931
CCTV images released after man exposes himself to teenager in Northampton town centre street

Incident happened before Christmas

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

CCTV images of a man who could help police have been released after a male indecently exposed himself to a teenager in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in the Drapery on Monday, December 5, 2022, between 5.40pm and 5.55pm, when a man indecently exposed himself to a girl in her late teens, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000719925.

Police officers would like to speak to this man who could assist with enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.