CCTV images released after friends chased from shops in Lings

Officers investigating an incident where two men were chased from shops in Lings have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The incident happened between 7.10pm and 7.20pm on Tuesday, November 26, outside the Costcutter shop at the Lings Local centre in Billing Brook Road, when the two friends were approached and confronted by a pair of men with a dog.

CCTV images have been released today by Northamptonshire Police.

READ MORE: 'Machete-style weapon': Men armed with knives chase two friends from shop in Northampton

The victims then fled towards Billing Brook Road, chased by the suspects who were each carrying knives, including one described as a machete-style weapon.

The dog was let off its lead during the incident but both victims were able to escape unharmed.

The men pictured, anyone who recognises them or has information about the incident, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.