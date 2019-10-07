CCTV images of men wanted over Northampton O2 shop robbery released by police

Officers investigating a robbery at the O2 store in Abington Street, Northampton, have released CCTV images of a number of men they would like to speak to.

At around 2.20pm yesterday, Sunday, October 6, a number of offenders entered the store, shouting at staff and customers as they attacked display units in order to steal working demonstration mobile phones.

Staff were able to usher customers into a secure area within the store during the incident and no-one was injured. No weapons were seen during the incident.

The group left with one display case of mobile phones worth around £5,500, which was later recovered and returned to the store after the offenders were challenged by members of the public.

It is thought the men may have left the area via a car parked in St Giles’ Street, close to a tailor’s shop.

The men pictured, anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

