CCTV image released over Far Cotton scrapyard break-in

Police investigating a burglary at a Northampton scrapyard have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The scrapyard, in Southfield Avenue, Far Cotton, was broken into at around 11.30pm on Friday, April 19, when unknown offenders climbed over a rear wall, sprayed paint over CCTV cameras and activated a site alarm.

Image released by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers have today (May 8) issued an image of a man they would like to identify as they believe he may have information about the incident.

The man pictured, or anyone with information about his identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.